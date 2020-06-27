UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Case Registered Against Land Developer For Occupying State Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

Case registered against land developer for occupying state land

Tehsil administration has got case registered against a land developer for allegedly occupying state land, at Allama Iqbal Town Mian Channu

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Tehsil administration has got case registered against a land developer for allegedly occupying state land, at Allama Iqbal Town Mian Channu.

According to official sources, a land developer namely Nadeem Ashraf, resident of Okara, was constructing illegal building at space of earmarked for park which was owned by the government.

A citizen namely Ghulam Qadir submitted an application with Municipal Committee Mian Channu. The official concerned visited the site and bade the alleged culprit to refrain from constructing building at Park site. Similarly, a case was also registered against the alleged outlaw.

Related Topics

Okara Bade SITE From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps featurin ..

50 minutes ago

SEPMA 2020 Digital Awards Reveals Public Voting Ca ..

52 minutes ago

Fawad Hussain criticizes PML-N leaders for defendi ..

3 minutes ago

France arrests six over Banksy artwork stolen from ..

3 minutes ago

Unidentified gunmen killed one in Bajaur

3 minutes ago

Safety kits distributed among 48 special persons i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.