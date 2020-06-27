Case registered against land developer for occupying state land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Tehsil administration has got case registered against a land developer for allegedly occupying state land, at Allama Iqbal Town Mian Channu.

According to official sources, a land developer namely Nadeem Ashraf, resident of Okara, was constructing illegal building at space of earmarked for park which was owned by the government.

A citizen namely Ghulam Qadir submitted an application with Municipal Committee Mian Channu. The official concerned visited the site and bade the alleged culprit to refrain from constructing building at Park site. Similarly, a case was also registered against the alleged outlaw.