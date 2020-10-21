UrduPoint.com
Case Registered Against Mob For Attacking Govt Officials At KBX Yard

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:05 PM

Case registered against mob for attacking govt officials at KBX yard

The Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Wednesday got registered an FIR against the mob who turned the anti-encroachment operation into a violent clash that witnessed use of arms and stoning the other day at Karachi Bunder yard commonly called as KBX yard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Wednesday got registered an FIR against the mob who turned the anti-encroachment operation into a violent clash that witnessed use of arms and stoning the other day at Karachi Bunder yard commonly called as KBX yard.

The FIR numbered 346/2020 has been registered at Meethadar police station under the sections 435, 324, 186, 353, 149, 148, 147 and 29RRA, said a news release.

The anti-encroachment operation was planned, with the assistance of district government, as per the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding complete retrieval of Right of Way (RoW) Railways land from unauthorized occupants.

As many as 10 employees, including an officer from DS office Karachi and Acting SP of Railways police sustained injuries during the anti- encroachment operation.

