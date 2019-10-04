UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Case Registered Against Motorcyclist Upon Hitting Dog Of Former Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Case registered against motorcyclist upon hitting dog of former governor Punjab

A case has been registered against a motorcyclist upon hitting dog of former governor Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar

Muzaffargarh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) A case has been registered against a motorcyclist upon hitting dog of former governor Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar.Servant of former governor Punjab lodged a complaint with Sunanwan police that the suspect identified as Muhammad Ismail was on his way while riding a motorcycle and he hit with dog of Ghulam Mustafa Khar.

As a result dog sustained injuries.The cost of dog was almost 1, 50,000.On the other hand, eyewitnesses said that motorcyclist also got injured in the incident but fled after his nomination in the case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Governor Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DC distributes cloth bags at H-9 Bazaar

2 minutes ago

Thousands in bloody protests across Iraq, 30 dead

2 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur could not be indic ..

2 minutes ago

GB cabinet meets, approve extension in services of ..

2 minutes ago

Technician nabbed for getting bribe in Faisalabad ..

8 minutes ago

Project to enhance honey yield launched

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.