Case registered against motorcyclist upon hitting dog of former governor Punjab

Muzaffargarh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) A case has been registered against a motorcyclist upon hitting dog of former governor Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar.Servant of former governor Punjab lodged a complaint with Sunanwan police that the suspect identified as Muhammad Ismail was on his way while riding a motorcycle and he hit with dog of Ghulam Mustafa Khar.

As a result dog sustained injuries.The cost of dog was almost 1, 50,000.On the other hand, eyewitnesses said that motorcyclist also got injured in the incident but fled after his nomination in the case.