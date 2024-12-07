Open Menu

Case Registered Against Officials For Manipulating Chenab River Boat Passage Auction

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Case registered against officials for manipulating Chenab river boat passage auction

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon ordered a case against District Council staff for manipulating the auction process of the Chenab River Pattan (boat passage) in Rohillanwali.

According to reports, the successful contractor of the auction, Muhammad Imran, was deprived of the Pattan's possession, which was instead illegally handed over to a favored individual by the District Council officials.

On the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, Rohillanwali police registered an FIR against District Council clerk Naveed, naib qasid Ajmal and the unauthorized contractor, Ghulam Murtaza, under Sections 506, 186, 420, 419, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that the accused officials disregarded the rightful claim of the auction winner and facilitated the illegal takeover of the Pattan (boat passage) by their preferred contractor. Investigation into the matter is underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police FIR

Recent Stories

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

45 minutes ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 hour ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

17 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

17 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

17 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan