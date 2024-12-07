Case Registered Against Officials For Manipulating Chenab River Boat Passage Auction
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon ordered a case against District Council staff for manipulating the auction process of the Chenab River Pattan (boat passage) in Rohillanwali.
According to reports, the successful contractor of the auction, Muhammad Imran, was deprived of the Pattan's possession, which was instead illegally handed over to a favored individual by the District Council officials.
On the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, Rohillanwali police registered an FIR against District Council clerk Naveed, naib qasid Ajmal and the unauthorized contractor, Ghulam Murtaza, under Sections 506, 186, 420, 419, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The FIR stated that the accused officials disregarded the rightful claim of the auction winner and facilitated the illegal takeover of the Pattan (boat passage) by their preferred contractor. Investigation into the matter is underway.
