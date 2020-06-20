Case registered against organizers of wedding ceremony

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari got a case registered against the organizers of a wedding ceremony, including a manager, for holding the function at Royalton Hotel Canal Road on violation of the Punjab Infections Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari got a case registered against the organizers of a wedding ceremony, including a manager, for holding the function at Royalton Hotel Canal Road on violation of the Punjab Infections Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance.

The AC City along with the police raided the hotel where the wedding party was underway and 70 to 80 people were participating without wearing facemasks or violating social distancing.

When the raid conducted, the bride and brother of groom, Wasim, Muhammad Shafiq and hotel manager Saleem Mehmood fled while Zahid, cashier Hassan, Hasnain Ali, Aamir and others were arrested and shifted to the Ali Zeb Foundation Government General Hospital Ghulam Mohammad Abad for taking corona test.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari also sealed the B-Fit Gym at BoulevardMall on charge of violating anti-corona SOPs.