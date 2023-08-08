Case registered against private hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A case was registered against a private hospital for not disposing of wastes properly in Sahiwal tehsil on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team of the Environment Protection Department raided a private hospital in Sahiwal where wastes were not disposing of as perstandard operating procedure directed by the health department.

The team got registered a case against the administrator, Muhammad Nadeem.