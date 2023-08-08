Open Menu

Case Registered Against Private Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Case registered against private hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A case was registered against a private hospital for not disposing of wastes properly in Sahiwal tehsil on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team of the Environment Protection Department raided a private hospital in Sahiwal where wastes were not disposing of as perstandard operating procedure directed by the health department.

The team got registered a case against the administrator, Muhammad Nadeem.

Related Topics

Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

30 minutes ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

30 minutes ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

30 minutes ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

30 minutes ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

52 minutes ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

1 hour ago
Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

13 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

14 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan