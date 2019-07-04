Case registered against seven in airport firing incident

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Sarwar road police registered a case against seven accused for killing two persons at the Lahore airport on Wednesday under the sections of ATA, 324, 302,109, 148 and 149.

The police registered the case on the report of Muhammad Hafeez father-in-law of deceased Zain Ali.

According to the FIR, the suspects targeted the victims on the directives of Israr Butt, Qaiser Butt and Sajjad Jatt, whose Names were also present in the FIR. Three persons named in the FIR are brothers of late PPP leader Babar Butt.