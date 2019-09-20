Case registered against shop owner over detecting dengue larva

The police registered a case against an owner of a tire-shop over detecting dengue larva

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The police registered a case against an owner of a tire-shop over detecting dengue larva.

Teams of the environment department checked more than 50 tire-shops in the city and found presence of dengue mosquito at one shop on 47 Adda Faisalabad road.

Assistant Director Environment Anjum Sohail said action was taken against the shop owner over ignoring government's SOPs regarding precautionary measures regarding dengue.