Case Registered Against Shop Owner Over Detecting Dengue Larva
Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:16 PM
The police registered a case against an owner of a tire-shop over detecting dengue larva
Teams of the environment department checked more than 50 tire-shops in the city and found presence of dengue mosquito at one shop on 47 Adda Faisalabad road.
Assistant Director Environment Anjum Sohail said action was taken against the shop owner over ignoring government's SOPs regarding precautionary measures regarding dengue.