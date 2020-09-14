Case registered against shopkeepers for assaulting policemen

Khanna police have registered a case against those shopkeepers who assaulted a police team at `Aqeel plaza' during its raid at mobile shops following the information provided by a dacoit selling cellular phones at such shops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Khanna police have registered a case against those shopkeepers who assaulted a police team at `Aqeel plaza' during its raid at mobile shops following the information provided by a dacoit selling cellular phones at such shops.

According to details, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police nabbed a dacoit Zeeshan Tariq for his involvement in dacoity incidents in Secretariat police station area.

During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed dacoit confessed to sell snatched mobiles at `Bangsh and Al-Jannat Mobile Shop's in Aqeel plaza situated at Khanna Bridge.

Police team raided the shops and recovered receipts of mobiles purchased by shopkeepers.

During the raid, the alleged shopkeepers resisted police team to avoid arrest and assisted nabbed dacoit to escape from there.

Two shopkeepers Sahil and Arman along with other shopkeepers assaulted police team, broke the wind screen of the vehicle and tore uniforms of policemen.

Police have registered the case against such shopkeepers who assaulted police team and interfered in official matters.

Further investigation is underway into the matter and IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed SP (Rural Zone) Farooq Amjed Buter to ensure arrest of accused at earliest who assaulted policemen.