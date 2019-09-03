Case registered against six police officials

(@imziishan)

A case has been registered against six police officials over custodial killing of an accused Amer Masih at Northern Cantonment police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A case has been registered against six police officials over custodial killing of an accused Amer Masih at Northern Cantonment police station.

The case was registered under sections of 302, 342 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Suni Masih, brother of the deceased.

In-charge investigation Inspector Nasir Baig, SI Zeeshan and four constables have been nominated in the FIR.

According to Lahore Police spokesman, SHO Northern Cantonment police station Inspector Khurram had also been arrested over poor performance.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir has appointed an inquiry officer to SSP Faisal Mukthar for investigation into the incident.

Giving warning to all SHOs and beat officers, CCPO said that SHO will be arrested if any such incident takes place in future.