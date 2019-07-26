UrduPoint.com
Case Registered Against Unknown Persons Upon Chasing NAB Officer Asad Janjua

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

A suspicious vehicle has started chasing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer Asad Janjua who made arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari, his Sister Faryal Talpur, and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

A case has been registered against the unknown persons in Golra police station.It has been said in the FIR that a suspicious vehicle no AAG 712 chased deputy director NAB Asad Janjua when he was going to home from office.Asad Janjua is the head of raid team of NAB Rawalpindi and he also arrested Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

