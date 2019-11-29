Case registered as ex-councilor killed in police firing in Kallar Syedan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A case on Friday has been registered while two assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) and three constables have been suspended as former councilor Waheed Anjum lost his life after being hit by police bullet in Rawalpindi's Kallar Syedan

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) A case on Friday has been registered while two assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) and three constables have been suspended as former councilor Waheed Anjum lost his life after being hit by police bullet in Rawalpindi's Kallar Syedan.

Police told that they opened fire at Waheed after he rammed his car into one of the officers instead of stopping for checking when asked at check point.Injured officer Habib Akhtar was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.Meanwhile, Central Police Office (CPO) sources told that investigation into the matter has been launched as ASI Imran Khalid and wounded constable have been arrested.CPO Rana Faisal said that the security officers are not allowed to open straight fire on anyone and that the detainees have violated this rule.