Case Registered For Obstructing Drainage System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for blocking the drainage system in Union Council No. 11, GT Road area of Gujrat.
According to a district administration spokesperson, several sand- and garbage-filled bags were recovered from the drains, which hindered the flow of rainwater towards nearby localities.
On the administration’s directions, the Municipal Committee and WASA teams removed the obstruction.
The spokesperson said that strict action would be taken against those disrupting drainage operations.
Recent Stories
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
192kg hashish seized in Jalalpur Pirwala, two held1 minute ago
-
PTI MPA arrested after bail rejection in murder case1 minute ago
-
PITB signs contracts with CATI Hyderabad, PAA to drive digital transformation1 minute ago
-
Relief operations for flood victims intensified in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
350 people rescued overnight as heavy rains flood Karachi localities2 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves resumption of new gas connections: Ali2 minutes ago
-
Anti-begging drive in Murree, 10 children apprehended7 minutes ago
-
Murder fugitive arrested after 11 years7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews drainage operations at Theme Park7 minutes ago
-
Case registered for obstructing drainage system7 minutes ago
-
PU employees to donate one-day salary for flood victims17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan assumes Chair of SCO-RATS 2025-2617 minutes ago