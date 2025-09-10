Case registered for obstructing drainage system

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for blocking the drainage system in Union Council No. 11, GT Road area of Gujrat.

According to a district administration spokesperson, several sand- and garbage-filled bags were recovered from the drains, which hindered the flow of rainwater towards nearby localities.

On the administration’s directions, the Municipal Committee and WASA teams removed the obstruction.

The spokesperson said that strict action would be taken against those disrupting drainage operations.