Case Registered For Vandalism At Judicial Complex

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Case registered for vandalism at Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Police on Tuesday registered a case against vandalism at the Judicial Complex Islamabad during the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in courts.

The first information report (FIT), registered under ATA 7/353 and other sections, stated that arms were recovered from some persons in the crowd and it was an attempted attack on the Judicial Complex in Sector G-11.

It noted that security arrangements at the Judicial Complex were disrupted as the PTI workers removed all the barriers during their leader's appearances in the different courts. Some of the workers even vandalised the building and undermined the decorum of the courts.

The Islamabad Police spokesperson, in a post on Twitter, said at least 25 persons had been arrested with a Kalashnikov and other weapons.

Under a premeditated plan, he said, the mob attempted to attack the Islamabad High Court and the Judicial Complex. Police teams had been dispatched to different provinces to arrest the people involved in the incident, he added.

The spokesperson, in a statement, claimed that the leaders of a political party provoked the mob, who resorted to vandalism.

He said the government property was damaged at the Judicial Complex, while the police managed to prevent the mob from damaging the high court.

