Case Registered For Violating Corona SOPs During Rally

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Case registered for violating Corona SOPs during rally

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The police registered a case for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus at a Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally held here on Sunday, a police spokesman informed.

The rally was attended by nearly 150 people, including leaders of political parties, who violated the SOPs in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.

A case had been registered on the request of the officials of health department and investigation on merit would be ensured, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

