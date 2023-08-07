Open Menu

Case Registered On Recovery Of Newborn's Body

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Case registered on recovery of newborn's body

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Kalakot police station on Monday registered a case upon recovery of body of newborn, under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The body of a newborn was found the other day in a garbage heap near Bakhtawar Bhutto Park.

The police inspected the scene and shifted the body of the newborn to the hospital. An autopsy was conducted on the newborn's body. According to the preliminary report of the hospital, the baby died after birth. Samples had been obtained from the newborn's body for DNA testing.

A case had been registered and a search for the accused had also been initiated.

It merits to be mentioned that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, in June this year, had directed the police officers to take action against the accused involved in secretly disposing-off the bodies of newborns at the garbage sites or unattended routes and other places.

The Sindh Police chief had in a letter said it was a criminal act and punishable under Sections 328 and 329 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

All the officers should upon recovery of the body of the newborn carry out inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC followed by a medical examination through the concerned medical legal officer and registration of an FIR at the police station concerned to trace the accused involved.

