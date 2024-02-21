Case registered over oil theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Balochni police have registered a case against unidentified accused on the charges of stealing oil from the PARCO main pipeline.

A police report said on Wednesday that some unidentified accused had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 70-RB and stole oil worth hundreds of thousand rupees by fixing a clump with the main pipeline.

On the report of PARCO security officer Muhammad Rafique, the police registered a case under 462B and searched for the criminals involved in the theft.