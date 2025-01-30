Case registered over oil theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Millat Town police have registered a case against unidentified accused on the charges of stealing oil from the PARCO main pipeline.

A police report said on Thursday that some unidentified accused had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 196-RB and stole oil worth hundreds of thousand rupees by fixing a clump with the main pipeline.

On the report of the PARCO security team, the police registered a case and searched for the criminals.