UrduPoint.com

Case Registered Over Theft Of 291 Liquor Bottles From Customs Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:58 PM

Case registered over theft of 291 liquor bottles from Customs office

As many as 291 bottles of foreign brand liquor were stolen from Customs office, according to the FIR registered at Tipu Sultan Police Station on a complaint of Customs officer on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 291 bottles of foreign brand liquor were stolen from Customs office, according to the FIR registered at Tipu Sultan Police Station on a complaint of Customs officer on Wednesday.

Customs Intelligence Officer Ijaz Khan told APP Wednesday that Customs authorities last year had seized 564 bottles of foreign brand liquor and were kept at Customs Intelligence Office.

He said when the seized things were checked after Eid-ul-Adha holidays about 291 bottles of liquor were found missing. He said a case of theft of 291 bottles of foreign brand liquor from the Customs Directorate of Intelligence office against unidentified accused had been registered at Tipu Sultan Police Station on the complaint of a custom official.

Related Topics

Police Station Holidays FIR From

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure ..

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams ..

13 minutes ago
 ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for vi ..

ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for visitors to its office

16 seconds ago
 Mahira murder case: Court seeks record from police ..

Mahira murder case: Court seeks record from police on accused's bail plea

17 seconds ago
 Russia Increases Number of Scholarships for Foreig ..

Russia Increases Number of Scholarships for Foreign Students to 18,000

20 seconds ago
 Governor pays rich tribute to martyred policemen

Governor pays rich tribute to martyred policemen

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Fehmida congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Dr. Fehmida congratulates Arshad Nadeem

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.