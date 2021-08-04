Case registered over theft of 291 liquor bottles from Customs office

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 291 bottles of foreign brand liquor were stolen from Customs office, according to the FIR registered at Tipu Sultan Police Station on a complaint of Customs officer on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 291 bottles of foreign brand liquor were stolen from Customs office, according to the FIR registered at Tipu Sultan Police Station on a complaint of Customs officer on Wednesday.

Customs Intelligence Officer Ijaz Khan told APP Wednesday that Customs authorities last year had seized 564 bottles of foreign brand liquor and were kept at Customs Intelligence Office.

He said when the seized things were checked after Eid-ul-Adha holidays about 291 bottles of liquor were found missing. He said a case of theft of 291 bottles of foreign brand liquor from the Customs Directorate of Intelligence office against unidentified accused had been registered at Tipu Sultan Police Station on the complaint of a custom official.