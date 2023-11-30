Open Menu

Case Registered Over Torture Of Polio Team Members

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The City Sammundri police have registered a case against a man on the charge of torture of anti-polio team.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that an anti-polio team comprising Chanda Musarrat, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Abid knocked at the door of one Ali Hassan in Ghousia Colony. However, it annoyed the house owner, who came out of the house and started abusing the polio team members.

When the polio team insisted on administering polio vaccine to children, the accused got infuriated and tortured the team members. He also hurled threats at team members.

The polio team called Rescue-15 for help, and a police party from City Sammundri police station rushed to the spot to look into the matter. However, the accused managed to escape from the scene, meanwhile.

The police registered a case under sections 354 and 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started investigation, spokesman added.

