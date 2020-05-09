UrduPoint.com
Case Related To Microloan; Islamabad High Court Directs Petitioner To Approach Relevant Fora

Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:11 AM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the petitioners to approach the relevant fora in a case related to small loans of micro finance institutions and also asked the federation to view the matter in accordance of law

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition, wherein the lawyer of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed the court that around 80,000 people had requested relief in payment of their loans in wake of coronavirus.

He said that payment of loan worth Rs 4 billion had been postponed to relax the people.

The representative of National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) Iftikhar Bajwa pleaded that micro finance institution were also in financial crunch after the commercial banks had stopped loaning them.

He said that SBP had powers and should help to micro finance institutions.

The court sought the opinion of amicus curiae Umer Gillani Advocate who adopted the stance that micro finance system could be shattered in the country if it was not supported at this time. He said that there was need for a mutual strategy to address the matter so that small loaning system could continue.

The chief justice remarked that it would be appropriate if the micro finance institution could write its demands to federal government, SBP and SECP, while the relevant fora view the matter in public interest.

The court remarked that the respondents could approach the court again if no solution was found and disposed of the petition.

