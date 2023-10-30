Open Menu

Case Response Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Case response anti-polio drive inaugurated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema Monday inaugurated the week-long case response Anti-Polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the drive had been launched in five high-risk towns of the district including Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi Rural after the presence of poliovirus in the environmental samples.

Hassan said that around 860,885 children would be covered during the drive while 2,770 teams including 2,430 mobile teams, 568 area incharges,261 fixed points and 156 Union Council medical officers were participating in the drive.

He added that children were also immunized at 109 transit points in the district.

Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination Muhammad Nadeem said that over 150,000 children had been protected against Polio on the first day of the campaign.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Rawalpindi Taxila From

Recent Stories

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity ..

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity provider

11 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

1 hour ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

19 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

19 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

19 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan