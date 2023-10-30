Case response anti-polio drive inaugurated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema Monday inaugurated the week-long case response Anti-Polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the drive had been launched in five high-risk towns of the district including Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi Rural after the presence of poliovirus in the environmental samples.

Hassan said that around 860,885 children would be covered during the drive while 2,770 teams including 2,430 mobile teams, 568 area incharges,261 fixed points and 156 Union Council medical officers were participating in the drive.

He added that children were also immunized at 109 transit points in the district.

Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination Muhammad Nadeem said that over 150,000 children had been protected against Polio on the first day of the campaign.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.