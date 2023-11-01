Open Menu

Case Response Anti-polio Drive Underway In High-risk Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 07:12 PM

District Superintendent Vaccination, Health Authority, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Wednesday said that the week-long anti-polio case response campaign, which began in five high-risk towns of the district successfully concluded

He said that the drive was being carried out in Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi Rural after the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples.

Under the drive, he said, over 440,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 860,885 children would be achieved by November 4.

He informed that 2,770 teams including 2,430 mobile teams, 568 area incharges,261 fixed points and 156 Union Council medical officers were participating in the drive, adding children were also immunized at 109 transit points in the district.

