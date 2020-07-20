UrduPoint.com
Case Response Based OPV Begins In Selected UCs Of Karachi And Larkana

A case response based polio immunization campaign in 23 union councils of Karachi and four of Larkana, under Sub-National Immunization scheme, began on Monday with 260,000 under five children to be administered oral polio vaccine during the week long exercise

Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho formally opening the exercise, that has been resumed after a considerable gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, at a local healthcare facility here today, assured health care providers of every possible support including ready availability of masks, gloves and sanitizers besides security cover to them.

Appreciative of the Pakistan Rangers - Sindh and provincial police department, the minister said escort provided by the two agencies to the teams comprising vaccinators and volunteers was important to restore the confidence of the workers, mainly pertaining to LHW program.

Dr. Azra Peechuhoo, accompanied by Sindh Secretary for Health, Kazim Jatoi and Emergency Operation Center (EOC- Sindh) Coordinator, Dr. Fayyaz Abbai on the occasion also appealed to the concerned parents to support the government in its efforts to protect their kids against the crippling diseases.

"This is something crucial for the life quality of our children who are our future hence coordinated efforts are needed," she said while thanking Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) for extending their support for the cause.

Baldia Town along with those of North Nazimabad, Liaqutabad and Orangi towns, with confirmed presence of polio virus in the environment are being covered on priority basis during the current campaign, said a senior official associated with Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI-Sindh).

