Cases against 134 brick kiln owners registered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The district environment protection department registered cases against owners of 134 brick kilns on the charge of running businesses without installing zigzag technology during the last two months.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema said on Thursday that the anti-smog team imposed a fine over Rs 5.8million on kiln owners.

The teams conducted 288 raids and took action against 254 violators.

He said that 13 boilers were sealed while the inspection of 84 industrial units were held during the period.