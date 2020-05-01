Cases against 1400 persons, fines to 12309 various vehicles over violation of Section 144

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Sargodha Police have taken stern action against the violation of section 144 impose during lock down in Sargodha district.

According to police spokesman on Friday that in light of the orders of the Punjab government, on the direction of District police officer Sargodha Faisal Gulzar 765 cases of various offenses have been registered against the violators of section 144 during the lockdown and 1400 have been arrested.

Similarly, the traffic police during the lockdown imposed fines Rs. 5.4 million to 12309 various vehicles in which 179 Buses, 732 Wagons, 1882 Rickshaws, 72 Coaches, 1311 Truck, 268 Tractor Trolley, 621 Pickup, 1311 cars and 5913 motorcycles on the violation.