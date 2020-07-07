UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cases Against 16 Hoarders, Price Hikers Registered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:19 PM

Cases against 16 hoarders, price hikers registered

The Food Department here Tuesday registered cases against 16 hoarders, profiteers and price hikers

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Food Department here Tuesday registered cases against 16 hoarders, profiteers and price hikers.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmed, the staff of Food Department inspected different markets, meat and food shops in Chitral city.

The Food Department officials imposed Rs5000 fine against violators for selling substandard food, overcharging and not displaying Govt. price list.

As many as 16 FIR were registered in police station Chitral against the violators for further legal action.

Related Topics

Police Station Fine Price Chitral FIR Market Government

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss security cooperation

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes judges in Dubai Court ..

6 minutes ago

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

42 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

1 hour ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

2 hours ago

PTI believes in honesty, hard work: Farrukh Habib ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.