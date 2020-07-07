Cases against 16 hoarders, price hikers registered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Food Department here Tuesday registered cases against 16 hoarders, profiteers and price hikers.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmed, the staff of Food Department inspected different markets, meat and food shops in Chitral city.

The Food Department officials imposed Rs5000 fine against violators for selling substandard food, overcharging and not displaying Govt. price list.

As many as 16 FIR were registered in police station Chitral against the violators for further legal action.