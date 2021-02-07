Cases against Haleem part of retaliatory action: PTI Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's Spokesman and MPA -Sindh Jamal Siddiqui on Sunday said that the cases against PTI's leader Haleem Adil Shaikh were part of retaliatory action.

He said that the Sindh government had come openly to forefront against its political opponents.

Jamal said that the government departments in Sindh had made a new history of slavery.

He alleged that the government and private lands were under the control of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders.

The provincial government should had patience to bear its opponents.

The government had introduced a wrong tradition in the politics.

He said that they would not step back from the representation of the province owing to such retaliatory actions.