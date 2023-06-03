UrduPoint.com

Cases Against May 9 Miscreants Should Be Taken To Logical End: Hamza

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Cases against May 9 miscreants should be taken to logical end: Hamza

Former chief minister Punjab and senior leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said the cases against miscreants involved in ransacking state properties including military installations should be taken to logical conclusion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Former chief minister Punjab and senior leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said the cases against miscreants involved in ransacking state properties including military installations should be taken to logical conclusion.

Talking to media after visiting the residence of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to condole his brother's death, he said that terrorism was committed in the guise of protest on May 9 as memorials of national heroes were set ablaze by the handful of miscreants.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the politics of lies and hate was promoted during the past four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule in the country and baseless accusations were made against the political opponents.

He said that the entire PML-N leadership faced politically motivated cases during the PTI regime however nothing was proved against any of them. The corruption cases against PTI chief had exposed his claims of being neat and clean, he added.

