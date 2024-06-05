Open Menu

Cases Against NA-47, NA-48 Election Results Adjourned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:45 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday cancelled today’s cause list for hearing into a case against election results of NA-47 Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday cancelled today’s cause list for hearing into a case against election results of NA-47 Islamabad.

The court also cancelled the cause list regarding hearing of the case pertaining to the election results of NA-48, due to non-availability of the concern bench.

The court would hear the case regarding NA-47 on June 12, while hearing of NA-48 would be conducted on June 13.

It may be mentioned here that PTI’s leader Ali Bokhari had challenged election's results of NA-48, and Barrister Shoaib Shaheen had filed the case regarding polls results in NA-47.

