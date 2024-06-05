Cases Against NA-47, NA-48 Election Results Adjourned
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:45 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday cancelled today’s cause list for hearing into a case against election results of NA-47 Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday cancelled today’s cause list for hearing into a case against election results of NA-47 Islamabad.
The court also cancelled the cause list regarding hearing of the case pertaining to the election results of NA-48, due to non-availability of the concern bench.
The court would hear the case regarding NA-47 on June 12, while hearing of NA-48 would be conducted on June 13.
It may be mentioned here that PTI’s leader Ali Bokhari had challenged election's results of NA-48, and Barrister Shoaib Shaheen had filed the case regarding polls results in NA-47.
Recent Stories
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt determined to address problems of people living near to LoC on priority: AJK PM3 minutes ago
-
Punjab gov’t launches campaign against plastic bags in Okara13 minutes ago
-
Maintaining law & order collective responsibility of citizens: KP Governor13 minutes ago
-
DC Okara emphasizes cleanliness and order during Eid-ul-Adha13 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief to Nowshera Virkan after dust storm13 minutes ago
-
Mirpur, adjoining areas lash with windstorms & downpours13 minutes ago
-
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor21 minutes ago
-
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines21 minutes ago
-
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah27 minutes ago
-
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh41 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing34 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions34 minutes ago