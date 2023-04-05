Cases against PTI leadership: LHC declines plea to stop JIT from work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declined a plea to stop the joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers, from work.

The division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema challenging the formation of the JIT.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that a JIT had been constituted to investigate 10 cases registered against PTI leadership and workers for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

He submitted that the JIT was constituted illegally. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification for formation of the JIT.

However, a provincial law officer contended that the JIT was constituted for transparent investigation of the cases and representatives of all relevant departments were part of it.

At this stage, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry requested the bench to stop the JIT from work.

However, the bench declined the plea to stop the JIT from working and observed it would seek comments from the provincial government on the petition.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till April 10 and sought a reply from the government.