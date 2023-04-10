Close
Cases Against PTI Leadership: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Declines Plea To Stop JIT From Work

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Cases against PTI leadership: The Lahore High Court (LHC) declines plea to stop JIT from work

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday once again declined a plea to stop the joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe 10 cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers, from work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday once again declined a plea to stop the joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe 10 cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers, from work.

The bench also issued notices to the Punjab government and sought a reply by Wednesday.

The division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by PTI leaders Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and others challenging the formation of the JIT.

During the proceedings, provincial law officer Ghulam Sarwar Nihang submitted that the powers of approving notification had been delegated to the additional chief secretary (Home).

However, PTI leader Advocate Fawad Chaudhry submitted that it appeared that no approval had been taken from the provincial cabinet for formation of the JIT.

At this stage, the bench questioned whether the cabinet could delegate powers to additional chief secretary (Home).

To which, Fawad Chaudhry pleaded with the bench to issue a stay order as the additional chief secretary did not appear himself.

However, the bench observed that why should it not decide once the law points about the appointment of Federal officers, working in the province. How another institution could probe if the police officers were not part of JIT, it questioned.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till Wednesday and sought the notification about formation of the JIT, besides issuing notices to the Punjab government.

The petitioners had challenged the JIT constituted to investigate 10 cases registered against PTI leadership and workers for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bench had also declined a plea to stop the JIT from work on the previous hearing.

