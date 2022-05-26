Cases be registered against PTI over loss of lives: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that cases should be registered against the PTI leadership over martyrdom of a police constable, recovery of weapons from party leader and incurring loss to the state properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that cases should be registered against the PTI leadership over martyrdom of a police constable, recovery of weapons from party leader and incurring loss to the state properties.

Talking to the media after meeting the family of the martyred police constable here, she alleged that the PTI chairman kept his sons safe in London but deprived these five children of their father by killing him.

Maryam said that the families of the martyred and injured soldiers would be compensated and the government would take care of them.

She reiterated that the government should register a case against Imran Khan because of whom two boys lost their lives during the march while a constable lost his life in the line of duty.

Maryam said the nation rejected Imran Khan and said "absolutely not" to him.

Talking about Imran Khan's six-day ultimatum to the government to announce a date for the elections, Maryam said that the move was solely to hide his "guilt" as he could not even mobilise 20,000 people for his march despite promising to bring two million people out.

The PML-N Vice President alleged that the nation was well aware of the fact that Imran Khan's agenda was to spread anarchy in the country.

To a question regarding the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Maryam said that the country was facing worst economic circumstances because of the agreement signed between PTI and the IMF.

She said that the PTI government had nothing substantial to highlight regarding their four year performance as they did nothing for the welfare of the masses.