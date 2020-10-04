Cases disposal rate at NIRC goes up by 37 % in 2020

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The disposal rate of cases at National Industrial Relation Commission (NIRC) has jumped to 8,633 in first eight months of 2020, posting a growth of 37 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

The NIRC had resolved at least 6,277 industrial disputed during the first eight months of 2019, said an official document.

The disposal rate of cases, filed by the industrial workers, employers and trade unions in 2020, was stood at 95 per cent as a total 9,002 cases were filed with the NIRC during first eight months.

The disposal rate remained highest during June as the NIRC disposed of 1,577 cases in this month, followed by May and July when it resolved 1,401 and 1,348 industrial disputes, respectively.

Talking to APP, a senior officer of NIRC said the coronavirus pandemic did not shatter the resolve of NIRC that was among the frontline institutions, serving the masses diligently.

He said the commission was set up in 1972 and a highest forum for redressal of grievances between employers and workers, workers and workers, employers and employers and to register trade unions and federations of such trade unions in respect of trans-provincial and Federal establishments as envisaged by Industrial Relations Act, 2012.

