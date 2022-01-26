UrduPoint.com

Cases In Court Of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Adjourned Without Proceeding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Cases in court of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court adjourned without proceeding

The cases in the cause list for the court of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed on consecutive third day due to leave of Justice Athar Minallah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The cases in the cause list for the court of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed on consecutive third day due to leave of Justice Athar Minallah.

The hearings of cases in division bench headed by the chief justice were also adjourned due to his non availability. According to the staff, Justice Athar Minallah has been on leave due to some sickness.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 Multan gets two new ambulances for teh ..

Rescue 1122 Multan gets two new ambulances for tehsil Jalalpur

22 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 26 Jan 2022

23 seconds ago
 Human smuggler awarded imprisonment

Human smuggler awarded imprisonment

25 seconds ago
 Angola to gradually eliminate import duties for Af ..

Angola to gradually eliminate import duties for AfCFTA countries

29 seconds ago
 Over Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed on profiteers, hoarde ..

Over Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed on profiteers, hoarders

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends HEC's notification

Islamabad High Court suspends HEC's notification

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>