Cases in court of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court adjourned without proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The cases in the cause list for the court of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed on consecutive third day due to leave of Justice Athar Minallah.

The hearings of cases in division bench headed by the chief justice were also adjourned due to his non availability. According to the staff, Justice Athar Minallah has been on leave due to some sickness.