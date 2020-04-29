(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :All the cases in the court of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday were adjourned without any proceeding.

The cause list pertaining to the cases, including navel reforms house and others before the single and division benches was cancelled due to the court engagements.