Cases In Islamabad High Court CJ's Court Adjourned Without Proceedings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:13 PM

Cases in Islamabad High Court CJ's court adjourned without proceedings

All the cases in the court of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday were adjourned without any proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :All the cases in the court of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday were adjourned without any proceeding.

The cause list pertaining to the cases, including navel reforms house and others before the single and division benches was cancelled due to the court engagements.

