ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said cases in military courts would be proceeded in accordance with the international conventions.

Talking to journalists here at the Supreme Court, the minister said the accused would have the right for a fair trial in military court.

They would have the right to hire a lawyer of their choice and present evidence in their defence.

The accused would also have a right of appeal to the higher courts against the decisions of military courts, he added.