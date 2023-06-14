UrduPoint.com

Cases In Military Courts To Be Proceeded As Per Int'l Conventions: Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per int'l conventions: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said cases in military courts would be proceeded in accordance with the international conventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said cases in military courts would be proceeded in accordance with the international conventions.

Talking to journalists here at the Supreme Court, the minister said the accused would have the right for a fair trial in military court.

They would have the right to hire a lawyer of their choice and present evidence in their defence.

The accused would also have a right of appeal to the higher courts against the decisions of military courts, he added.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Court

Recent Stories

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

29 seconds ago
 Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider ..

Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Min ..

30 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs building inspectors to improv ..

Commissioner directs building inspectors to improve performance

32 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for supporti ..

33 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular A ..

Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular Access to Gershkovich - Foreign ..

35 seconds ago
 Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 20 ..

Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 2023 - Russian Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.