Cases lodged against 45 brick kiln owners over zigzag SOPs violation

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) raided and got lodged cases against 45 brick kiln owners, imposed Rs 2.2 million fine over zigzag SOPs violation as step to avert from smog and pollution.

EDP teams led by District Officer Environment Babar Khan have speed up the crackdown against old technology brick kilns and smoke emitting vehicles.

Likewise, Rs 2,81,000 fine was imposed to vehicles over emitting smoke.

Talking to newsmen, DO Babar Khan said that implementation was being ensured on SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control smog and environment pollution.

He said that the crackdown against industrial units, brick kilns and smoke emitting vehicles would continue without any discrimination.