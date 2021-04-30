UrduPoint.com
Cases Of 17 Medical Stores To Be Sent To Drug Court

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:14 AM

The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to refer the cases against 17 medical stores to the drug court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to refer the cases against 17 medical stores to the drug court.

This decision was taken during the meeting of District Quality Control Board held here on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair. The board pursued 39 cases against different medical stores checked by the drug inspectors and found various violations about the storage of medicines and running stores without qualified persons.

After hearing appeals, the board decided to refer the cases against 17 medical stores to the Drug Court. The board also decided to get the FIR lodged against owners of three medical stores over serious violations of Drug Act. Moreover, owner of four medical stores were given warning while 15 cases were adjourned till next meeting as the medical store owners failed to appear before the board.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the performance of the drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He directed that the medical stores running without qualified person should immediately be sealed. Stern legal action should also be taken against spurious and substandard medicines.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by Secretary DQCB Rubina Akhtar, members Dr. Siddique, Ghulam Sabir, Drug Inspectors Haroon Arshad, Zeeshan Kazmi, M. Ammar, Imran Younis, Mudassar, Sonia Nazir and representative of Police.

