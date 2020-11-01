Cases of 20 medical stores referred to Drug Court

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :District Quality Control board (DQCB) has referred cases of 20 medical stores to Drug Court while criminal cases were got registered against owners of two medical stores on violation of Drug Act.

Chairing a meeting of DQCB here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed the drug inspectors for accelerating drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said that stern action should be taken against the quacks who were playing havoc with health of the patients.

He stressed the need of sealing medical stores immediately if they were found involved in sale of spurious medicines.

Deputy Commissioner gave clear message to the functionaries of health departments that any kind of corruption would not be tolerated.

He warned that no complaint of sale of spurious drugs should be reported in the district and campaign against drug mafia should be made result oriented.

DQCB meeting examined cases of 40 medical stores which were found involved in different violations of Drug Act while warning was issued to owners of three medicalstores and 14 cases were adjourned till next meeting due to not appearing of medical stores owners.

ADCG Umar Maqbool, Secretary DQCB Sehrish Murtaza and Drug Inspectors were also present on the occasion.