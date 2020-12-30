UrduPoint.com
Cases Of 21 Medical Stores To Be Sent In Drug Court

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:47 PM

The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to prosecute the cases against 21 medical stores in the Drug Court involved in selling unregistered, unwarranted and without sale purchase record of different medicines

This decision was taken during the meeting of District Quality Control Board held here on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair.

The board pursued 35 cases against different medical stores checked by the drug inspectors and found various violations about the storage of medicines and running stores without qualified persons.

After hearing appeals, the board decided to refer the cases against 21 medical stores to the Drug Court.

The board also decided to get the FIR lodged against one medical store over serious violations of Drug Act.

Moreover, owner of another medical store was given warning while direction for investigation was issued in another case.

Likewise, 11 cases were adjourned till next meeting as the medical store owners failed to appear before the board.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the performance of inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He directed that the medical stores running without qualified person should immediately be sealed. Stern legal action should also be taken against spurious and substandard medicines, the DC said and directed that each medical store in the district should be under the eyes of the drug inspectors and no violation should be tolerated in this regard.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by ADCG Khurram Parvaiz, Secretary DQCB Dr Sehrish Murtaza, Ghulam Sabir, Drug Inspectors and representative of police.

