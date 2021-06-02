Cases of 24 medical stores sent to drug court

The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) decided to refer cases against 24 medical stores to the drug court involved in selling unregistered, unwarranted and without sale purchase record of different medicines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) decided to refer cases against 24 medical stores to the drug court involved in selling unregistered, unwarranted and without sale purchase record of different medicines.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the DQCB held here on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair.

After hearing appeals, the board decided to refer the cases against 24 medical stores to the drug court.

Moreover, owners of eight medical stores were issued warnings while eight cases were adjourned till thenext meeting as the medical store owners failed to appear before the board.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner also reviewed performance of the drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.