Cases of 3 police martyrs sent to Pb govt for obtaining martyrs package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is actively working for the welfare of the heirs of police martyrs and in the same continuity, the cases of three personnel who were martyred during duty have been sent to the Punjab government for getting martyr package.

As per police spokesperson, three cases of Punjab police martyrs including Head Constable Muhammad Imran of Special Branch Lahore, Constable Mumtaz Ahmed of Lahore, Constable Nisar Ahmed of Toba Tek Singh were sent to Home Department Punjab for obtaining martyr package.

Dr. Usman Anwar sent the three cases to the Punjab government on recommendations of Compensation Award Committee of the Welfare Branch which was held at Central Police Office (CPO) under the supervision of Additional Inspector General Finance and Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara.