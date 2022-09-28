UrduPoint.com

Cases Of 327 Accused Submitted To Courts This Year: SSP Shahla Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Cases of 327 accused submitted to courts this year: SSP Shahla Qureshi

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation district Central Ms. Shahla Qureshi on Wednesday said that the cases of a total of 327 accused allegedly involved in murders, street crimes and other matters had been submitted to the courts this year for further proceedings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation district Central Ms. Shahla Qureshi on Wednesday said that the cases of a total of 327 accused allegedly involved in murders, street crimes and other matters had been submitted to the courts this year for further proceedings.

SSP Ms. Shahla Qureshi, while talking to media persons, said that 18 accused were involved in murder cases, 191 in street crimes, while 118 were arrested for their alleged involvement in other cases.

