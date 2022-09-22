UrduPoint.com

Cases Of Dengue, Malaria Increasing In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Cases of dengue, malaria increasing in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Cases of dengue and malaria have increased rapidly in the relief camps established in the flood affected areas of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki.

The health officials of the Government Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, confirmed that the cases of dengue, malaria, diarrhea and cholera were continuously increasing.

The fumigation campaign launched by the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) could not yield the expected results because the stagnant water and sewage on the streets and inside the localities had not been completely removed.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, the displaced people said that there was an alarming surge in cases of dengue, malaria, cholera, diarrhea and dysentery due to highly unhygienic conditions across the Sukkur division.

They said that mosquito-borne diseases dengue and malaria were spreading like epidemic. Moreover, the cases of cholera, diarrhea and dysentery were increasing mainly due to flies, ponds and puddles of filthy water and stinking heaps of garbage.

