Cases Of Perpetrators Should Be Taken To Logical End: Javed Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Cases of perpetrators should be taken to logical end: Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that the cases against the perpetrators of May 9 incidents should be taken to a logical end as it was utmost necessary to protect security and sanctity of the state.

Sparing the elements involved in the planning of this terrorist incident may cause more such incidents in future, he said adding sufficient evidence of internal as well as external conspiracy in this incident was also available.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, Javed Latif said that no state could compromise to ensure strict punishment to the elements involved in such activities as it was a matter of national security.

He alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was training its workers for a year to attack state properties and military installations in case of arrest of Imran Khan.

Had the foreign funding case against the PTI been concluded, May 9 incident may had not occurred since there were evidences of funding from foreign countries to the PTI in the case as the May 9 incident was also a conspiracy against the country executed by the PTI.

He said today concerns about mistreatment with women inmates involved in May 9 incidents were being raised but nobody spoke over treatment with PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz when she was kept in death cell during the PTI regime.

The minister said that he strongly condemned any mistreatment with women anywhere, however, those involved in terrorist activities should face the legal process.

He said that continuous conspiracies had been hatched against three time elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif and every time he was rewarded to serve the country by ousting him.

In 2017, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy and the process of speedy development, including the CPEC investment, was stopped. The international forces which could not see a progressing Pakistan, tried to weaken the foundations of the country as they got disqualified Nawaz Sharif for life.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan conducted various operations to eliminate terrorism from the country, including perpetrators of Army Public school tragedy in Peshawar, were also taken to a logical end.

Javed Latif praised the sacrifices of innocent children and other countrymen who laid their lives in war against terrorism.

The federal minister stressed that conspirators of May 9 incident should be held accountable and cases against them should be taken to logical conclusion.

