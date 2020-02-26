UrduPoint.com
Cases Piling Up In Shariat Court For Want Of Alim Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Hundreds of cases are pending for hearing in Shariat Court Islamabad for want of Alim judge.The applicants when resort to court in connection with their cases, they are told that the cases cannot be fixed for hearing due to lack of Alim Judge

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Hundreds of cases are pending for hearing in Shariat Court Islamabad for want of Alim judge.The applicants when resort to court in connection with their cases, they are told that the cases cannot be fixed for hearing due to lack of Alim Judge.No appointment has so far been made on the post of Alim judge which had fallen vacant after the death of Dr Fida Muhammad Khan.The applicants in so many cases which have been decided by the different courts think that these decisions run contrary to islam and constitution.

They approach Shariat court so that their cases could be decided in the light of Islamic laws.

Important cases which include family and children maintenance are pending for hearing due to lack of Alim judge.Dr Fida Muhammad Khan was appointed as Alim Judge in Shariat court in 2011 and he remained acting chief justice of Shariat court from 2014 to 2015.

From September 20, 2019 till his death he remained Alim Judge in shariat court. No one has been appointed as Alim Judge after his death.Several families are passing through an agonizing situation for want of hearing of their cases in Shariat court due to non induction of Alim judge.

