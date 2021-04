Cases register against 100 SOPs violators; 20 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Rawalpindi Monday registered FIRs against 100 persons including the chief guest of a programme on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Mehar Ghulam Abbas along with police conducted a raid at an inauguration ceremony of a shop and arrested 20 persons for violating of SOPs.

The AC said that Rawalpindi district administration officers under their ongoing campaign launched to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

He said, the public parks were also being inspected and fines were imposed on those who breached the SOPs.

The shopping malls, markets and plazas were regularly being checked under efforts being made by the administration to contain spread of coronavirus.

The marriage halls and restaurants on violation of the SOPs were being sealed, he added.