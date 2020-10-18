UrduPoint.com
Cases Registered Against 10 Kiln Owners Over Child Labour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Cases registered against 10 kiln owners over child labour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan checked 73 kiln houses and got cases registered against 10 owners over violations of the child labour during the last three days.

The director said on special direction of the Punjab government a vigorous campaign was launched against the child labour.

In this connection, various teams had been constituted and activated across the province to check the child labour.

He said in Faisalabad, 73 kiln houses were checked and 10 owners were involved in thechild labour. To which, cases have been registered against the accused and furtherinvestigation is under progress.

