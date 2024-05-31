Cases registered against 12 persons for threatening MEPCO team

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The police on Friday said cases had been registered against 12 persons for threatening MEPCO Haji Sher subdivision recovery team.

According to details, the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovery team went to disconnect the electricity connection of Abbas Shah for non-payment of bill.

On Abbas Shah's instigation, his accomplices attacked the team.

The Sahuka police rescued the detained employees and registered the case against the accused.

APP/aaj-sak